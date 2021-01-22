iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $101.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.