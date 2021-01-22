iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.27

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.27 and last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 4251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,528,000 after buying an additional 298,879 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,618,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,610,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 89,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

