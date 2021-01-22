iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.80. 255,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

