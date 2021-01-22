iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,239,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.45. 2,063,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average of $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

