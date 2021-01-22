iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $244.50

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.50 and last traded at $244.49, with a volume of 13386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.