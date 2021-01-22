iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.