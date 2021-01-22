iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

