iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Reduced by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.68. 671,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,336,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.