iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

