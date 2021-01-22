IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $5.89. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 226,651 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

