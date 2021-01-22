iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $283.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $251.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $282.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,762. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.