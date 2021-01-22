iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 8.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.14. 19,478,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 10,704,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 684.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.