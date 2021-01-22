IQ.cash Market Capitalization Hits $159,165.99 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $159,165.99 and approximately $61,394.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00125614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00074176 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00274361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039460 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.