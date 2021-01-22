IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.50.

IPGP opened at $251.84 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.84.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,567 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,564 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

