Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,295. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after buying an additional 3,668,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 765,177 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 495.1% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 315,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

