Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 6.7%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.13. 3,656,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,568,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Get Invitae alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.