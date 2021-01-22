Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,064. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

