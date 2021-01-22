Investors Research Corp Sells 700 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,530. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

