Investors Research Corp Has $768,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

