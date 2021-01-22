Investors Research Corp Has $681,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000.

SCZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. 21,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,962. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

