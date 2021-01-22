Investors Research Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 104,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

