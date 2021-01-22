Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

