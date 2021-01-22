Investors Research Corp Acquires 18,462 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 2.20% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

LGOV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.