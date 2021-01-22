Investors Buy Large Volume of UP Fintech Put Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,416 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 702% compared to the average volume of 925 put options.

TIGR stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 306.88 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

