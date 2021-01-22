Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 932 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 100 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $201,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,030 in the last 90 days.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

