Investors Buy High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,253 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 512 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $748.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

