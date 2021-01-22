Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 77,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 28,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($1.66). The business had revenue of C$73.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

