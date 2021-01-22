Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $288.87

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.87 and last traded at $288.77, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,690,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

