Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $262.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $262.61.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.