Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $272.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $274.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.25.

