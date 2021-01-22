Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

IVZ opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

