Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
IVZ opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
