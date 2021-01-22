Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $11.05. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 179,525 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $178,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 280,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,228 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.