Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $798.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $726.94.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

