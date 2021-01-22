International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Up 31.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) shares shot up 31.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

