International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $976.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $976.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $932.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

