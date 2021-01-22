International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Reduce”

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 697,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,376. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

