Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $20.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $20.48 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $102.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

