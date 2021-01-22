Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 4,579,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,592,738. The firm has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.