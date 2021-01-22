Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 400.5% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

