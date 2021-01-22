Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

