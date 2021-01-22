IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £150.66 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor bought 27 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($196.84).

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock traded down GBX 17.98 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 539.03 ($7.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 539.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

