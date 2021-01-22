Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,188. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

