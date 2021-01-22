Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,188. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.