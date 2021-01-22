Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

