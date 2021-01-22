Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.48

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,531,000 after acquiring an additional 920,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.