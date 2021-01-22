Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 35,902 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $293.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
