Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 35,902 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $293.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4,734.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

