Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells 301 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 2,259,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,457. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.