Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.