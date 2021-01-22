Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,350,755.96 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TGT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Target by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,788,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

