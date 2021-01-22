Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $16,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
MYOV stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.