Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $16,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

MYOV stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

