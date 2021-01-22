Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $5,778,000.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MDLA stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
