Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $5,778,000.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MDLA stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.